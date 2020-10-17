Nagaland's Covid tally rises to 7,698 with 94 new cases; sees 1 new death

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to



7,698 on Saturday as 94 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's death toll to 28, a health official said.

Dimapur district reported the highest number of fresh infections at 55, followed by Kohima (23) and Mon (nine), Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Thirty more people have been cured of the disease, he said.

A patient died in Kohima during the day, Additional Director of Health Department, Dr Denis Hangsing, said.

Probe into three earlier deaths has found the patients had succumbed to the infection, taking the number of fatalities due to the disease to 21, he said.

Six coronavirus patients have died due to other ailments, while a probe is underway to find the cause of one more fatality, the official said.

Sixty-five coronavirus patients have migrated to other states so far, he said.

The state now has 1,529 active coronavirus cases, while 6,076 people have recovered from the disease so far, Hangsing said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state has dipped to 78.92 per cent after going up to 87.82 per cent on September 8, he said.

Dimapur has the highest number of active cases at 986, followed by Kohima (372) and Mokokchung (58).

The state has tested 89,735 samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.

