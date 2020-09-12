Nagaland reports highest single-day spike of 310 coronvirus cases

on Friday reported its



highest single-day spike of 310 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 4,946, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

"310 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected out of 922 samples tested 176 in Dimapur, 127 in Kohima, 3 in Zunheboto and one each in Wokha, Peren, Mon and Mokokchung districts," the minister said in a tweet.

Urging people to wear masks and maintain social distancing norms, he said contact-tracing exercises have been activated.

A total of 164 security personnel and 66 returnees from other states are among the fresh patients, Health and Family Welfare Department's Additional Director Dr Denis Hangsing said, adding that 80 people were detected positive for the disease during contact tracing.

The northeastern state had reported its previous highest single-day spike of 276 cases on August 4.

Ten patients - five in Kohima, four in Dimapur and one in Zunheboto -recovered from the disease during the day, Hangsing said in a bulletin.

now has 1,134 active cases, while 3,791 people have recovered from the infection, 10 died and 11 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Eight of the 10 fatalities are due to COVID-19, the health official said.

Dimapur reported the maximum number of cases at 2,478, followed by Kohima at 1,603, Mon at 299, Peren at 269 and Zunheboto at 117.

Of the total COVID-19 patients in the state, 2,273 are armed forces personnel and 1,398 returnees.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state currently stands at 76.66 per cent.

A total of 69,050 samples have been tested so far, the health official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)