Single-day recoveries outnumber new coronavirus cases in Nagaland

new COVID-19 cases in on Saturday as 68 people were cured of the disease and 21 tested positive for the infection, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The fresh infections have pushed the state's tally to 4,128.

Of the new cases, eight each were reported from Dimapur and Kohima districts, four from Mon and one from Mokokchung, the minister said on Twitter.

He also said 68 patients- 34 in Kohima, 25 in Mon and 9 in Dimapur - were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 3,419.

All recovered patients will be kept under strict surveillance, he said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state has improved to 82.82 per cent.

has 689 active cases at present, while ten have died of the disease and as many migrated to other states.

Dimapur district has the highest number of active cases at 323, followed by Kohima (282) and Mon (30), a health department official said.

The state had registered its first case on May 25.

