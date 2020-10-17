Jammu and Kashmir reports six more Covid-19 deaths, 610 fresh cases

-
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir reports 546 new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 36,377
Jammu and Kashmir reports 17 more Covid-19 deaths, 1,093 fresh cases
Jammu & Kashmir: 632 fresh Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths reported in a day
Covid-19: 696 new cases in Jammu and Kashmir, tally now at 35,831
Jammu and Kashmir reports 18 more Covid-19 deaths, 1,081 new cases
-
Six coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the death toll to 1,372, while 610 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the Union Territory to 87,364, officials said.
Out of the 610 new cases, 247 were reported from Jammu and 363 from the Kashmir Valley, they said.
Srinagar district reported the highest number of 129 new cases, followed by 116 in Jammu district, the officials said.
There are 8,704 active cases, while 77,288 patients have recovered from the infection so far, they said.
Meanwhile, six fatalities took place in the past 24 hours in J-K -- four in Jammu region and two in the valley -- taking the death toll to 1,372, the officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU