Nagpur reports highest daily growth of 3,717 coronavirus infections

Nagpur district in Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3,717 new coronavirus cases, its highest single-day figure so far since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the authorities said.
This rise took the overall number of cases to 2,03,488, the district information office said in a release.
The death toll in the district grew to 4,737 as the virus claimed 40 lives during the day.
So far, 1,65,179 patients have recovered from the infection, of whom, 2,098 were discharged on Wednesday.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district is 33,572.
A total of 17,155 samples were tested on Wednesday, while the total test count has reached 15,25,119, it said.
