Narada case: 2 Bengal ministers, TMC MLA taken to CBI office in Kolkata

Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee were taken to the office here on Monday in connection with the Narada sting operation, officials said.

Senior leader and MLA Madan Mitra and former minister Sovan Chatterjee were also brought to Nizam Palace as part of the probe, they said.

A team along with central forces reached Hakim's Chetla residence in the morning and took him to the probe agency's office, the officials said.

"The has arrested me in the We will settle this matter in court," Hakim, the state's Transport and Housing Minister, claimed.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had recently sanctioned prosecution against Hakim and other senior leaders of the TMC, including Mitra and Mukherjee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)