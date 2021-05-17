Narada case: 2 Bengal ministers, TMC MLA taken to CBI office in Kolkata

-
Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee were taken to the CBI office here on Monday in connection with the Narada sting operation, officials said.
Senior TMC leader and MLA Madan Mitra and former minister Sovan Chatterjee were also brought to Nizam Palace as part of the probe, they said.
A CBI team along with central forces reached Hakim's Chetla residence in the morning and took him to the probe agency's office, the officials said.
"The CBI has arrested me in the Narada case. We will settle this matter in court," Hakim, the state's Transport and Housing Minister, claimed.
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had recently sanctioned prosecution against Hakim and other senior leaders of the TMC, including Mitra and Mukherjee.
