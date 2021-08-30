Narayan Rane fails to appear before Raigad police; lawyer says he is unwell

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra rains: Red alert in Raigad; over 1,000 people evacuated
Maha: Landslide in Raigad district, village cut off due to floods
Won't take coercive action against Rane on Nashik FIR: Maharashtra to HC
Taking on Thackerays: Rane's 'slap' remark may galvanise Sena workers
Bill to amend juvenile justice law introduced in Lok Sabha
-
Union minister Narayan Rane on Monday failed to appear at the office of the superintendent of police here in Raigad district of Maharashtra as directed by a court earlier due to ill health, his lawyer said.
Rane's lawyer Sandesh Chikne appeared in the office of the local crime branch inspector Dayanand Gavde on behalf of Rane. He told the police that Rane couldn't come as he was not feeling well.
In the morning, a posse of police personnel was deployed near the office of the superintendent of police in anticipation of the arrival of Rane, Gavde said, adding the situation is normal now.
Chikne was accompanied by local leaders of the BJP.
Rane was arrested on Tuesday afternoon from the Ratnagiri district following his remarks that he would have slapped Chief Minister Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.
The Union minister was produced before a magistrate at Mahad in Raigad on Tuesday night.
The court while granting bail to Rane on a surety of Rs 15,000 directed him to appear at the office of the Superintendent of Police in Alibaug (Raigad) on August 30 and September 13.
Rane faces four FIRs in Maharashtra over his remarks, which triggered a political row and protests across the state on Tuesday.
The FIR at Mahad was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 504 (intentional insult to provoke break of public peace) and 505 (statements conducive to public mischief).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU