Won't take coercive action against Rane on Nashik FIR: Maharashtra to HC

-
ALSO READ
Narayan Rane to resume 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Maharashtra soon
Sena members who protested outside Rane's Mumbai home meet CM Thackeray
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray takes second dose of Covid-19 vaccine
PM Narendra Modi greets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on birthday
Uddhav Thackeray to attend Opposition meeting called by Sonia Gandhi
-
The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that it would not take any coercive action against Union minister Narayan Rane in an FIR registered in Nashik over his controversial remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar was hearing a petition filed by Rane, seeking to quash the FIR lodged in Nashik and all other cases that may be lodged in future.
Rane in his plea, submitted before the HC on Tuesday, also sought interim protection from arrest.
Senior counsel Amit Desai, appearing for the state government, said no coercive action will be taken against Rane in the FIR registered in Nashik till September 17, when the plea would be heard.
Rane's advocate Satish Maneshinde sought protection in all cases that may arise out of the alleged statement.
Desai, however, said a blanket statement of protection cannot be made as the petition only mentions the Nashik FIR.
The court agreed and posted the matter for further hearing on September 17.
Rane was arrested on Tuesday afternoon from Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra following his remarks that he would have slapped Chief Minister Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.
He was later granted bail by a court at Mahad in Raigad district.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU