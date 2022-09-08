National flag is under attack, says Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra

-
Addressing the gathering during the launch of the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' here on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the national flag is under attack.
"This flag belongs to every state. It doesn't belong to any particular religion or caste, it belongs to everyone. This flag guarantees protection to every single person in the country. It guarantees right to practise any religion. But today the national flag is under attack," Rahul Gandhi said.
"The aim of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to listen to the people of India. We don't want to crush the voice of the people like the BJP and the RSS do," he added.
Rahul Gandhi said that today the institutions of the country are under threat.
"They (BJP) frighten the opposition using ED and CBI. They think they can divide the country on the basis of religion and caste. But this country will remain united. The country is heading towards a disaster and unfortunately, our media is fully controlled by the ruling party.
"A handful of large business houses control the country today. Demonetisation, GST, everything was design to help them," he said.
--IANS
miz/msk
First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 08:43 IST