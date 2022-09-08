US Assistant Secretary Lu's India visit to deepen strategic ties: Official

-
ALSO READ
US-India intersessional meeting and dialogue on maritime security next week
Indo-US bilateral defence ties to stay on ambitious course: Pentagon
Iranian Foreign Minister arrives in India to boost bilateral ties: MEA
Russian, Serbian presidents talk over phone to strengthen bilateral ties
India-Cuba review bilateral relations at Second Round of FOC in Havana
-
The ongoing India visit of Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu is to deepen strategic partnership with India, the State Department said has Wednesday.
Lu is leading a US delegation to India from September 5th to 8th.
This is to deepen the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. This delegation will meet with Indian officials. They will discuss ways in which the US and India can expand our cooperation to support a free, open, connected, prosperous, and resilient Indo-Pacific, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at a news conference.
We also understand that Assistant Secretary Lu will engage in roundtable discussions with senior business executives about how India can realize its full economic potential over the next 25 years and became a central hub in global supply chains as well, he said in response to a question.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 07:55 IST