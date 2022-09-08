US Assistant Secretary Lu's India visit to deepen strategic ties: Official

The ongoing India visit of Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu is to deepen with India, the State Department said has Wednesday.

Lu is leading a US delegation to India from September 5th to 8th.

This is to deepen the US-India Comprehensive Global . This delegation will meet with Indian officials. They will discuss ways in which the US and India can expand our cooperation to support a free, open, connected, prosperous, and resilient Indo-Pacific, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at a news conference.

We also understand that Assistant Secretary Lu will engage in roundtable discussions with senior business executives about how India can realize its full economic potential over the next 25 years and became a central hub in global supply chains as well, he said in response to a question.

