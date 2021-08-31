Dalit girl from Delhi raped, killed in Gurgaon; landlord's kin arrested

-
ALSO READ
Gurgaon Metro Project case: IL&FS gets Rs 1,925 cr from Haryana govt
Leading Dalit scholar on why politics of symbolism has reached expiry date
Telangana govt to provide Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to Dalit families
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
IL&FS group receives Rs 1,925 cr from Haryana govt for Gurgaon metro
-
A 13-year-old Dalit girl from north Delhi's Narela was allegedly raped and killed at neighbouring Gurgaon by a relative of her landlord, officials said Tuesday.
They said landlady's brother Praveen Verma has been arrested on the complaint of the girl's father who made a PCR call when the accused allegedly tried to force the family to cremate the body.
In an FIR filed with the police, the girl's father has said, "On July 17, my landlord's wife said that her sister-in-law has given birth to a child and she was taking my daughter along with her to her brother's home in Gurgaon. She also said that my daughter would stay there and could play with the daughter of her brother."
However, around 3 pm on August 23, the father was informed by his landlord that his daughter has died, the FIR sates. Around 7 pm, they took the body in a private ambulance to the girl's Narela residence for cremation, it added.
When the father got suspicious, he made a PCR call and Narela police station staff reached the spot, and took the body to the Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri, the FIR stated.
The father has alleged in the FIR that landlady's brother Praveen Verma, along with others, has killed his daughter.
The Gurgaon Police said it has registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act.
They said further sections were added in the FIR after the postmortem report confirmed sexual assault, and Verma was arrested.
Earlier this month, a nine-year-old Dalit girl was alleged rape and killed in Delhi Cantt area.
The girl died under suspicious circumstances even as her parents alleged that she was raped and forcibly cremated by a crematorium's priest in southwest Delhi's Old Nangal village.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU