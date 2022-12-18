JUST IN
Fake currency worth Rs 137 cr seized in 3 yrs, most are Rs 2000 notes
Our focus is on improving physical, digital and social infra in NE: PM Modi
National security, inflation key issues discussed in AAP's council meet
How India dressed up: National Museum recreates saga from old manuscripts
UP Jail inmates learn block printing to make scarves, stoles for sale
Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022, crown back in India after 21 years
UP govt signs pact with Austin University to build Smart City of Knowledge
COP15 Montreal: India urges dedicated fund for biodiversity conservation
Smriti Irani visits Purba Medinipur for outreach ahead of panchayat polls
Rajnath Singh cites 'puranas' to underline navy's role in India's security
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
How India dressed up: National Museum recreates saga from old manuscripts
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

National security, inflation key issues discussed in AAP council meet

The AAP on Sunday held its national council meeting and discussed national security, inflation, and unemployment, the party's Delhi convener Gopal Rai said

Topics
Aam Aadmi Party | Gopal Rai | National Security

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

AAP, Aam Aadmi Party, symbol

The AAP on Sunday held its national council meeting and discussed national security, inflation, and unemployment, the party's Delhi convener Gopal Rai said.

The party will submit its recommendations to the Centre on these three issues, he said.

"Being a national party, we have decided to expand our base state-wise depending on the political situation there and in the next six months our aim will be to strengthen or formation of our state committees, Rai told reporters in a press conference.

"We will focus on the states where elections will be conducted," he added.

One of the primary issues that was discussed in the meeting was national security and Chinese belligerance.

"The more China intrudes in our country, the more Centre increases imports from China. We will appeal the Centre to do something about it," he said.

Rai said that if there is one thing people across the country are fed up of, it's inflation.

"The Centre tried to trick people during elections by reducing certain prices but inflation shot up again after the elections. It is the responsibility of the government to look after this. We will appeal to the centre for the same," he added.

Pankaj Gupta, another Aam Aadmi Party leader, said: "Our national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has laid down the roadmap for our national party.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Aam Aadmi Party

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 19:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU