JUST IN
Fake currency worth Rs 137 cr seized in 3 yrs, most are Rs 2000 notes
Our focus is on improving physical, digital and social infra in NE: PM Modi
National security, inflation key issues discussed in AAP's council meet
How India dressed up: National Museum recreates saga from old manuscripts
UP Jail inmates learn block printing to make scarves, stoles for sale
Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022, crown back in India after 21 years
UP govt signs pact with Austin University to build Smart City of Knowledge
COP15 Montreal: India urges dedicated fund for biodiversity conservation
Smriti Irani visits Purba Medinipur for outreach ahead of panchayat polls
Rajnath Singh cites 'puranas' to underline navy's role in India's security
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
UP govt signs pact with Austin University to build Smart City of Knowledge
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022, crown back in India after 21 years

Sargam Koushal was named Mrs World 2022, besting contestants from 63 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years

Topics
India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sargam Koushal, Mrs World 2022
Photo: Instagram @MrsIndiainc

Sargam Koushal was named Mrs World 2022, besting contestants from 63 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years.

Mrs World 2021 Shaylyn Ford of the US presented the crown to Mumbai-based Koushal at a ceremony held at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on Saturday evening.

Mrs Polynesia was named the first runner-up, followed by Mrs Canada as the second runner-up.

The Mrs India pageant announced the winner on its official Instagram page on Sunday.

"The long wait is over, it's after 21 years we have the CROWN back!" read the post.

"We've got the crown back after 21-22 years. I'm so excited. Love you India, love you world," the newly crowned Mrs World, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, said in a video following the ceremony.

Aditi Govitrikar, the actor-model who brought the Mrs India crown to India in 2001, also shared a congratulatory message on the unverified page of the Mrs World pageant.

Tagging Koushal, Govitrikar wrote: "Heartiest congratulations @sargam3 @mrsindiainc so happy to have been part of the journey.. it was time the crown came back after 21 years."

For the final round, Koushal wore a pink centre slit glittery gown designed by Bhawna Rao and was mentored for the runway by pageant expert and model Alesia Raut.

Mrs World is the first beauty pageant for married women, launched in 1984.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 18:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU