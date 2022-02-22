Bajrang Dal activist's murder: 2 more detained in Karnataka's Shivamogga

-
Two more persons have been detained in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old Bajrang Dal activist here, police sources said on Tuesday.
Three people were already arrested in relation to the case and they are residents of this district headquarters town, they said.
Harsha was stabbed to death on Sunday night at Bharathi Nagar in the city allegedly by a group of men, who had arrived in a car. Police suspect the involvement of seven people in the murder.
"Investigations are underway to find out their (those arrested and detained) links with various political and social outfits", sources said.
In view of the tense situation, the district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges today as well.
Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC are also in force here.
Three police teams have been formed to track the others murderers who are at large, they added.
Following the incident, the city witnessed violence, arson, stone-pelting and damage to the properties during the funeral procession on Monday that left at least three persons, including a photo journalist and a policewoman, injured. Several two-wheelers were either damaged or torched.
Police tried to bring the situation under control by firing in the air and lathi charge to disperse the crowd, and made way for the funeral procession to move further and the final rites to take place.
Police personnel have been deployed at every nook and corner of the city. The district authorities have appealed to the people to maintain peace and calm.
A few BJP leaders including Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa and Union Minister of state Shobha Karandlaje claimed a conspiracy behind Harsha's murder, and demanded NIA probe into it.
Eshwarappa, who is from the district alleged that "Musalman goondas" are behind Harsha's murder.
BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh alleged that Harsha was killed by jihadi fundamentalists for his opposition to Hijab at educational institutions.
