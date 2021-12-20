Nawab Malik claims some 'official guests' to visit his residence tomorrow

-
-
Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Sunday claimed that some "official guests" will be visiting his residence early morning on Monday.
Taking to Twitter, the NCP leader said that he will be ready to welcome them wholeheartedly with tea and cookies.
"It has come to my knowledge that some official guests will be visiting my residence early morning tomorrow. I will be ready to welcome them wholeheartedly with tea and cookies. If they need the correct address, they can call me," Malik said in a tweet.
Earlier on December 10, Malik also claimed that some "government guests" were soon going to pay him a visit.
"Friends, I have heard that government guests will come to my home today or tomorrow, I welcome them," the NCP leader tweeted in Hindi.
Last month, Maharashtra Minister had claimed that some people are trying to frame him in a false case just like they did with former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
Deshmukh was arrested earlier this month by the ED for his alleged role in a money laundering case and is currently in jail under judicial custody.
Meanwhile, several cases have also been filed against Malik by family members of NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.
Since the Mumbai cruise drug bust case in October 2021, Malik has launched several attacks against Sameer Wankhede and his family accusing them of changing their religion and cast to bribery allegations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
