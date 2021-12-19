Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata greet people of Goa on its Liberation Day

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee wished people of the poll-bound Goa on the occasion of the state's Liberation Day on Sunday.
Goa was liberated from 450-year Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.
On this historic 61st Liberation Day, my best wishes to the people of Goa. Salute to all the people who made heroic sacrifices to liberate Goa from colonial tyranny. It's time to liberate Goa from corrupt politics, tweeted Kejriwal, who heads the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has decided to contest the state polls due early next year.
West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Mamata Banerjee, whose party has jumped into the poll fray in Goa, also wished people of the coastal state on Sunday.
"Greetings to my Goan brothers and sisters on the 60th #GoaLiberationDay. I salute the supreme sacrifice of all our freedom fighters. On this momentous occasion, come let us pledge to usher in a New Dawn for our beautiful state and honour their sacrifice."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Goa later in the day to participate in various events organised to mark the state's liberation day.
The PM would be paying tributes to martyrs at the Azad Maidan in the state capital Panaji before witnessing a 'Sail Parade' by the Indian Navy, followed by his public address at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Stadium near here in the evening.
Elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly, currently ruled by the BJP, are due in February 2022.
Banerjee and Kejriwal recently visited Goa and announced some incentives for citizens of the state ahead of the polls.
