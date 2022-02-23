Nawab Malik sent to ED custody till March 3 in money laundering case

-
-
A special court here on Wednesday remanded Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik to the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March 3 in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.
Malik was arrested earlier in the day after being questioned for about five hours at the ED office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area since around 8 am.
The 62-year-old NCP leader was produced before special Judge RN Rokade, who remanded him to ED custody till March 3 for further probe into the matter. The cabinet minister's statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he was arrested under the same provisions as he was evasive in his replies, ED officials said.
The ED case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Ibrahim, a fugitive gangster, and others. The NIA had filed its criminal complaint under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
