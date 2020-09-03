NBCC signs MoU with Election Commission to build office building at Dwarka

JUST IN
State-owned firm NBCC has bagged Rs 150 crore project from Election Commission of India to design and construct an office building at Dwarka in the national capital

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State-owned firm NBCC has bagged Rs 150 crore project from Election Commission of India to design and construct an office building at Dwarka in the national capital.

In a regulatory filing, NBCC informed that it has signed the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Election Commission of India on September 1 for planning, designing and construction of office building in Dwarka, New Delhi.

The company would work as a project management consultant.

"The likely estimated cost of the project would be Rs 150 crore," the filing said.

First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 16:42 IST

