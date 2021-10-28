NCB being used to 'defame, harass' people: Maha minister Jayant Patil

minister and NCP state chief Jayant Patil on Thursday claimed that the Control Bureau (NCB) was being used to "harass and defame" citizens.

Speaking to reporters in Ratnagiri, he also said that party leader and state minister Nawab Malik, who has levelled various allegations against NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, was "bringing out the truth".

Wankhede is in the eye of a political storm following allegations of extortion in the high-profile cruise drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month. The officer is facing the departmental vigilance probe.

"The NCB is being used for defaming, harassing and putting people behind bars for longer period...this has happened with Aryan Khan and many others. It has to be probed thoroughly," Patil said.

He said state minister Nawab Malik has made certain claims (against NCB officials) which can be substantiated with documents.

Sameer Wankhede is facing an inquiry before senior NCB officials, who have come to Mumbai for an investigation. The certificates provided by him, how he joined the IRS and got quota benefitsall will come out in the coming days. I hope the committee (NCB vigilance probe team) has not come here to cover up his mess, the state water resources minister said.

To a question on Malik's allegations against Wankhede, Patil said the minority affairs minister was "bringing out the truth".

"The central agencies are making mistakes and diverting attention as well. These agencies are being used to harass common citizens, he claimed.

Malik has repeatedly termed the cruise drugs case as "fake" and levelled various allegations against Wankhede, including illegal phone tapping and using forged documents to secure job.

Wankhede has refuted the allegations and denied any wrong-doing.

