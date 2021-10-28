NCB being used to 'defame, harass' people: Maha minister Jayant Patil

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai cruise raid: Aryan Khan speaks to parents via video call from jail
NCB questions Aryan Khan's driver in connection with drugs-on-cruise case
Probe reveals Aryan's role in procurement and consumption of drugs: NCB
Drugs case: NCB, Sameer Wankhede move court against extortion allegations
Cruise drugs case: Actor Ananya Panday fails to appear before NCB
-
Maharashtra minister and NCP state chief Jayant Patil on Thursday claimed that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was being used to "harass and defame" citizens.
Speaking to reporters in Ratnagiri, he also said that party leader and state minister Nawab Malik, who has levelled various allegations against NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, was "bringing out the truth".
Wankhede is in the eye of a political storm following allegations of extortion in the high-profile cruise drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month. The officer is facing the departmental vigilance probe.
"The NCB is being used for defaming, harassing and putting people behind bars for longer period...this has happened with Aryan Khan and many others. It has to be probed thoroughly," Patil said.
He said state minister Nawab Malik has made certain claims (against NCB officials) which can be substantiated with documents.
Sameer Wankhede is facing an inquiry before senior NCB officials, who have come to Mumbai for an investigation. The certificates provided by him, how he joined the IRS and got quota benefitsall will come out in the coming days. I hope the committee (NCB vigilance probe team) has not come here to cover up his mess, the state water resources minister said.
To a question on Malik's allegations against Wankhede, Patil said the minority affairs minister was "bringing out the truth".
"The central agencies are making mistakes and diverting attention as well. These agencies are being used to harass common citizens, he claimed.
Malik has repeatedly termed the cruise drugs case as "fake" and levelled various allegations against Wankhede, including illegal phone tapping and using forged documents to secure job.
Wankhede has refuted the allegations and denied any wrong-doing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU