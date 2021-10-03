NCB detains 10 after busting drug party aboard Mumbai-Goa cruise ship

-
ALSO READ
NCB nabs 3 drug peddlers, seizes two country-made pistols in Patna
Narcotics Control Bureau arrests SSR flatmate Sidharth Pithani in drug case
NCB arrests drug peddler from Goa in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
US-India Counter narcotics Working Group discuss on threat of illicit drugs
Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli arrested in drugs case, says NCB
-
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained around 10 persons after raiding a passenger cruise ship anchored here and busting a party onboard where drugs were being used, an official said on Sunday.
A few of the detainees are linked to a celebrity or a high-profile person, he said.
Based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, had raided the Goa-bound cruise ship on Saturday evening and recovered drugs from some of the passengers, the official said.
"The agency has detained 8 to 10 persons. They were brought to the NCB office in south Mumbai and questioned till early morning," he said.
Talking to reporters at the entrance of the NCB office, Wankhede said, "We have intercepted some persons and their investigation is on. It will be premature to say anything as of now."
When asked about the names of the detained persons linked to a celebrity, he refused to comment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU