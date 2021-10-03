NCB detains 10 after busting drug party aboard Mumbai-Goa cruise ship

The (NCB) has detained around 10 persons after raiding a passenger anchored here and busting a party onboard where were being used, an official said on Sunday.

A few of the detainees are linked to a celebrity or a high-profile person, he said.

Based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, had raided the Goa-bound on Saturday evening and recovered from some of the passengers, the official said.

"The agency has detained 8 to 10 persons. They were brought to the NCB office in south Mumbai and questioned till early morning," he said.

Talking to reporters at the entrance of the NCB office, Wankhede said, "We have intercepted some persons and their investigation is on. It will be premature to say anything as of now."



When asked about the names of the detained persons linked to a celebrity, he refused to comment.

