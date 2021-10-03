World looks up to India for firm belief in sustainable development: Bhagwat

-
ALSO READ
No birthday celebrations for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat who turns 71
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tests Covid-19 positive, hospitalised
US acting ambassador meets RSS chief in Delhi, holds 'good discussion'
RSS chief to address meeting of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, focus on Kashmir
People, govt became negligent after first Covid wave, says RSS chief
-
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said the world looks up to India for its firm belief in sustainable development and eco-friendly lifestyle.
India has had democracy for ages, the RSS chief said at an event here,
It has a firm belief in sustainable development and eco-friendly lifestyle and the European countries have coined these terms in the recent times, he said.
Now, the world looks up to India for this belief and practice in sustainable development, the RSS chief said.
"The society has to behave with dignity to strengthen the nation. We together will take India to newer heights. The entire world will follow the life and ideas of our country to make their lives happy and beautiful. They will recast their lives in humanity and balance with nature," Bhagwat said.
About abrogation of Article 370 provisions, he said, "The system changed... but has it gone away from the heart? Why do states fight against each other, like the Kaveri river water issue? What good would be achieved just by changing the system? The mentality has to change," he said.
The RSS chief said that nevertheless, the joy of seeing the sacrifice of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee bearing fruit in the form of abrogation of Article 370 is fairly visible in the country.
Despite religious and cultural diversities, Indians are united, Bhagwat said.
"We are one. We may have different systems as per regions, religions and beliefs. We have several regions and states in the country. We have different rituals and beliefs. We also have different gods and goddesses but all these diversities don't change our unity".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU