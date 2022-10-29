JUST IN
Business Standard

NCB files charge-sheet against Bharti Singh, her husband in 2020 drug case

NCB has filed a charge-sheet against comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and a drug peddler in connection with a 2020 drug case, a senior official said on Saturday

Topics
drugs | Narcotics Control Bureau | Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a charge-sheet against comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and a drug peddler in connection with a 2020 drug case, a senior official said on Saturday.

The charge-sheet, which runs into around 1,200 pages, was submitted by the NCB in a court here recently, he said.

The couple was arrested by the anti-drug agency in November 2020 following the seizure of ganja (cannabis) at their residence in suburban Andheri, the official said.

Both the accused were booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including section 8 (c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs), he said.

During the investigation, the NCB team had arrested one more person who had played a role in the supply of the banned drug, he said.

Accordingly, the NCB team investigated the case and submitted the charge-sheet a few weeks ago, he said.

The couple was granted bail after two days of custody on a bond of Rs 15,000 each, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 15:06 IST

`
