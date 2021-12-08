Need tighter regulations to deal with cybercrimes: IT minister in Lok Sabha

-
ALSO READ
Amid rise in cybercrimes, a cyber risk insurance can cut your losses
Lok Sabha adjourns sine die two days ahead of scheduled date
Euro slides as Angela Merkel calls for tighter Covid-19 restrictions
US regulators to clarify rules and regulations over crypto risks in 2022
Amit Shah will make statement in House over Nagaland incident: LS Speaker
-
There is a need for tighter regulations to deal with cybercrimes, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.
Replying to questions in Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw underlined the need to have "a lot of discussions and a broader consensus" on bringing "stricter norms" for over-the-top (OTT) platforms to check the telecast of movies and serials that create disharmony among various communities and religions.
"This subject of cybercrimes, the way it is affecting our children, actually there is a need to have a consensus for making much tighter regulation. There is no doubt about it," the minister said during the Question Hour.
"(Whenever) we make cyber laws tighter by even a little bit and try to implement it, all of our members start shouting that democracy is being throttled and people's right to freedom is being taken away," added.
Raising the issue of cybercrimes and children becoming victim of cyber bullying, Congress member Hibi Eden had noted that existing cyber laws were "quite weak" to deal with the problem, and asked if there was a specific instruction from Vaishnaw's ministry to increase the awareness level of officials in various government departments on cybercrimes and also making it part of the curriculum for students.
Replying to a question asked by Congress member M K Vishnu Prasad as to whether the government would consider bringing in stricter norms to censor the OTTs where movies and serials create disharmony among various religions and communities, the minister said all over the world, people are "really worried" with the way social media intermediaries have become "all pervasive today".
"All over the world, people are really worried where the entire cyber world is moving because the way social media intermediaries have become all pervasive today. So the point that the member has raised today needs a broader consensus, not only in India but across the world. We need to have lots of discussion and a broader consensus in our society for this," the minister said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU