We are progressing towards resolution: Farmer leaders after SKM meeting

A five-member committee constituted by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) for dialogue with the government on the protesting farmers' remaining demands on Wednesday said farm unions are hopeful and are progressing towards a resolution.
Talking to reporters after the committee's meeting here, farmer leader Yudhvir Singh said that they discussed a fresh proposal received from the Centre.
"A final call on the government's fresh proposal will be taken during the SKM meeting at the Singhu border," another farmer leader, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, said.
The SKM is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting at the Singhu border protest site on Wednesday to take a decision on whether protesting farmers should end their agitation following the government's fresh proposal.
On Tuesday, the SKM had demanded clarification on certain points in the government's proposal, including on the precondition set for withdrawal of "fake" cases against farmers.
