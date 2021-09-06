PM Modi to virtually chair BRICS summit on September 9, says MEA

-
ALSO READ
13th BRICS summit to take place on September 9: Report
Minister S Jaishankar to chair BRICS foreign ministers' meeting today
Hoping to build consensus on issues of concern at BRICS FMs meet: China
India to hold 2-day BRICS meet on Green Hydrogen initiatives
BRICS for partnership in strengthening agro-biodiversity for food security
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the BRICS Summit on Thursday in virtual format, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazil President Jair Bolsanaro, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the meeting, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The theme for the Summit is 'BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus'.
This is the second time Prime Minister Modi will be chairing the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit. Earlier he had chaired the Goa Summit in 2016.
The Indian Chairship of BRICS this year coincides with the 15th anniversary of BRICS, as reflected in the theme for the summit.
The meeting will also be attended by India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, President of the New Development Bank Marcos Troyjo, the pro tempore chair of the BRICS Business Council, Onkar Kanwar and pro tempore Chair of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance, Sangita Reddy.
They will present reports on the outcomes pursued this year under their respective tracks to the leaders during the summit.
India had outlined four priority areas for its Chairship. These are Reform of the Multilateral System, Counter-Terrorism, Using Digital and Technological Tools for achieving SDGs and Enhancing People to People exchanges.
In addition to these areas, the leaders will also exchange views on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other current global and regional issues, the ministry said.
Russia hosted the last BRICS meeting.
The 2020 BRICS summit was held virtually amid the covid pandemic under the chairmanship of Russia.
The summit took place in November and it was the first time that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chinese President Xi Jinping were on the same platform after the Galwan valley episode.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU