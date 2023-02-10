JUST IN
NEET-PG to be conducted on March 5: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Expenditure of Rs 51,749 cr authorised under govt's insurance scheme
In India's well-being lies world prosperity: PM Modi at investors' summit
Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal to celebrate Feb 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'
Covid vaccines do not increase risk of adverse events, claims Study
Mumbai ranks 7th as preferred destination for real estate investments
Hindenburg report on Adani: SC suggests panel on widening Sebi's powers
Admissions for EWS, children with disabilities begin in Delhi pvt schools
Rajasthan Budget: Free electricity to farmers using less than 2,000 units
MoRTH amends norms to ease vehicle purchase by differently abled people
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal to celebrate Feb 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'
icon-arrow-left
India 4th most powerful nation in Asia but an 'underachiever': Lowy report
Business Standard

NEET-PG to be conducted on March 5: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) will be conducted as per the schedule date on March 5, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Lok Sabha on Friday

Topics
NEET exams | Mansukh Lal Mandaviya | Health Ministry

IANS  |  New Delhi 

NEET exams
NEET exams

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) will be conducted as per the schedule date on March 5, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Mandaviya said that the decision to not postpone NEET PG 2023 has been taken to streamline the process to avoid further delay in the exam and counselling process caused due to COVID-19.

The Minister was replying to a question by Congress member Gaurav Gogoi.

"It is important to prevent delays caused due to COVID-19 and hence I have informed the students' delegation about why the exam will not be rescheduled," he said, adding that earlier examinations were delayed by seven to eight months and later by four months. If I keep on delaying, such a situation will come.... It is very necessary to fix it and to conduct the entrance test on time".

"To ensure that no one is left out, the ministry has extended the cut-off date for all those MBBS students who are yet to complete their internship. The government has recently extended the internship cut-off date to August 11, 2023, so that no students across the country are ineligible to appear for the exam. Secondly, students were informed about five months earlier that the NEET PG exam 2023 will be held on March 5," the health minister said.

--IANS

avr/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NEET exams

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU