Rajasthan Budget: Free electricity to farmers using less than 2,000 units

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced free electricity to more than 11 lakh farmers who consume less than 2,000 units per month.
Providing uninterrupted power supply for farming is a priority for the state government, the chief minister said in his Budget speech for 2023-24.
Farmers consuming up to 2,000 units per month will get free electricity from the 2023-24 financial year, Gehlot said.
He also announced the enactment of the Rajasthan Farmers Debt Relief Act in order to protect the land of small and marginal farmers from being auctioned off.
First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 16:45 IST
