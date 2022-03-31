Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to visit BJP office Friday

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will visit the office on Friday, the party's overseas affairs cell head Vijay Chauthaiwale said on Thursday.

Deuba is on a three-day visit to India. This is his first visit to India after becoming prime minister of .

"The prime minister of is visiting office on the invitation of party chief J P Nadda Ji. He will be welcomed by the party president," Chauthaiwale told PTI.

He further said Deuba will be accompanied by his party's leaders and will meet other leaders as well.

Sources in the BJP said the discussion will revolve around strengthening party-to-party relations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)