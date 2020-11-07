Nepal reports 2,753 new coronavirus cases, taking caseload tally to 191,636

-
-
Nepal reported 2,753 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 191,636.
Along with the new cases, 17 virus related deaths were also reported. Now the coronavirus death toll stands at 1,087.
In the last 24 hours, 10,423 polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted, the Health Ministry said.
Of the 2,753 new cases, 1,512 were reported from the Kathmandu Valley, which has emerged as a major virus hostspot.
The number of coronavirus recovered cases rose to 155,114 on Saturday after 2,206 people were discharged from hospitals and care facilities. Now, there are 35,435 active coronavirus cases in the Himalayan nation.
