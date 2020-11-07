Covid-19: Delhi overtakes Kerala, Maha as highest contributor to new cases

-
ALSO READ
Maha, AP, Karnataka, Delhi, TN account for 70% of total Covid deaths: Govt
India sees highest daily jump of 17,296 Covid cases; recovery rate at 58%
Covid-19: 75% cases in 24 hours concentrated in 10 states/UTs, says govt
Over 60% active cases in 5 states; recovery rate touches 78%: Centre
PM to review status of Covid-19 response, management in 7 states on Sept 23
-
Delhi overtook Maharashtra and Kerala by reporting 7,178 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, becomingthelargest contributor to the new 50,356single day infections, according to Union Health Ministry on Saturday.
Seventy-sevenpercent of these newcases of COVID-19 are from 10 states and union territories -- - Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Kerala recorded 7,002 new cases followed by Maharashtra at 6,870 new cases on Friday, the ministry said.
A totalof 50,356new coronavirusinfections were reported in a span of 24 hours, while53,920recoveries were being recorded during the same period, it said.
The trend ofIndia's daily new COVID-19 recoveries exceeding the single-day cases for the last five weeksplayed a pivotal role in pushing down the active caseload which is presently pegged at 5.16 lakh cases and comprises 6.11 percent of total cases, the ministry said.
"This trend has been observed for the last five weeks. This also played a pivotal role in pushing down the active caseload which is presently pegged at 5.16 lakh," the ministry said.
The last five weeks have seen a continuous decline in average daily new cases of COVID-19.
The average daily new cases have dropped to 46,000 cases from more than 73,000 average daily new cases in the first week of October.
The active cases are on a sustained decline as a result of the aforementioned trend, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to78,19,886, pushingthe national recovery rate to92.41 percent. The recoveries exceed active cases by73,03,254.
The ministry said that 79 percentof the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.
Maharashtra continues to have the maximum number of single-day recoveries. As many as 11,060 more recoveries have pushed up the state's tally to 15,62,342.
In keeping with the national trend,18 states and UTsare reporting a higher recovery rate than the national average.
Also, 577case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours.
Of these, ten states and UTs -- Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Odisha -- account fornearly 83 percent, the ministry said.
More than 27.9percent of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (161 deaths). Delhi and West Bengal follow with 64 and 55 new deaths respectively.
India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to84,62,080 with 50,356 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,25,562 with 577 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 AM showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU