Singapore to reopen nightlife pubs for 2 months with Covid safety measures

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
Telangana reports 1,536 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Odisha registers 1,709 fresh coronavirus cases, 11 more fatalities
-
Singapore will allow a limited number of nightlife establishments in the country to reopen for two months with COVID-19 safety measures from December, nine months after it was shut after the coronavirus pandemic hit the nation, according to the ministry of Industry and home affairs.
Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Ministry of Affairs said that the pubs and bars will open for two months under a pilot project during which the operators have been asked to open their business with safe management measures, including ensuring that all the customers wear masks at all times except while eating and drinking
Those taking part must adopt safe management measures, including ensuring that all customers wear masks at all times except while eating and drinking. This includes customers who are on the dance floor or singing. Alcohol cannot be sold, served or consumed after 10.30pm, the two ministries said in a joint statement on Friday.
Singapore as of now has witnessed 58,054 cases of coronavirus and 28 deaths related to it. Like several other nations across the globe, Singapore's economy has also been hit by pandemic, bringing down its businesses.
The ministries said they are working with various nightlife business associations to identify "a small number" of nightlife establishments to take part in the pilots.
As per the norms set by the government, all customers entering karaoke lounges and nightclubs must have tested negative for COVID-19, 24 hours prior to the end of the activity at the nightlife establishment.
They must have undergone either a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or an antigen rapid test (ART), the statement added.
Separately, about 5,000 airport workers have tested negative for COVID-19 in a one-time operation conducted to test airport workers who had worked at Changi Airport Terminal 3 from early October 2020 onwards.
This follows the detection of two COVID-19 positive cases involving airport workers on October 24 2020, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.
Thirty-three airport workers who were unavailable for the one-time operation have been temporarily-suspended from duties until they are tested negative for COVID-19.
With 10 more cases discharged from hospital and community facilities on Friday, 57,959 have fully recovered.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU