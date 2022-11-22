Nepal should develop relations with India, China for prosperity: NC leader

Prakash Man Singh, a senior leader of the ruling Nepali Congress, has said that the new government in should develop cordial and friendly relationships with both and and seek support from all friendly countries for the landlocked Himalayan nation's prosperity.

Singh, a former Deputy Prime Minister, won the House of Representatives election with a margin of just 127 votes against former BBC Nepali Service journalist Ravindra Mishra, a candidate fielded by the pro-monarchy Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) in the November 20 general elections.

If an appropriate opportunity comes, I will contest the election to the Parliamentary Party leader to head the new government, Singh told PTI while responding to a question at his residence here shortly after winning the election.

He said that "the new government needs to develop cordial and friendly relationships with both the neighbours, and and seek the support, assistance from all the friendly countries for attaining economic prosperity and development of the country."



The bilateral ties between New Delhi and Kathmandu had come under strain under then Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's government, which came out with a new map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as Nepal's territories in 2020.

There were frequent reports about encroaching on Nepalese territory in the Humla district as well as in the international media, which have often been denied by the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu.

Responding to another question, the 66-year-old senior leader admitted that as political parties failed to deliver service and fulfil the aspiration of the people, the voters have expressed their dissatisfaction by choosing candidates from new parties and independents in the general elections.

The new government needs to work towards formulating necessary laws to effectively implement the federal Constitution besides addressing the issues like good governance, checking corruption and generating youth employment, he said.

This is the second time that Singh defeated Mishra, who had contested the election in the same constituency 5 years ago under the banner of the Biveksheel Sajha Party. Singh secured 7,140 votes and Mishra secured 7,011 votes.

Elections to the House of Representatives (HoR) and seven provincial assemblies were held on Sunday. The counting of votes started on Monday.

According to the Election Commission, about 61 per cent polling was recorded across the Himalayan nation.

More than 17.9 million voters were eligible to cast their votes to elect the HoR and provincial assemblies.

Out of 275 Members of Parliament, 165 will be elected through direct voting, while the remaining 110 will be elected through a proportional electoral system.

Voters also voted to elect representatives to seven provincial assemblies.

Out of a total of 550 members of the provincial assemblies, 330 will be elected directly and 220 will be elected through the proportional method.

The next government in will face challenges of keeping a stable political administration, reviving the tourism industry, and balancing ties with neighbours -- China and India



This will be the second parliamentary and provincial level elections after the promulgation of the new Constitution in 2015, which turned the country into a federal democratic republic.

