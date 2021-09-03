New Covid cases in Kerala below 30,000 level; positivity rate at 17.91%

-
Kerala's daily Covid tally showed a slight decline on Friday, dropping below the 30,000 level after a few days, with 29,322 new cases from 1,63,691 samples tested in the past 24 hours, while the test positivity rate also dropped marginally to 17.91 per cent.
A statement issued here by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 22,938 people turned negative taking the total active cases to 2,46,437.
The day saw 131 Covid deaths, taking the total death toll to 21,280.
Thrissur district recorded 3,530 cases, followed by Ernakulam with 3,435, and Kozhikode with 3,344 cases.
Chief Minister Vijayan has called a meeting of experts on Saturday to finalise the way forward, after interacting with local body representatives on Friday and appreciated the hard work to contain the Covid spread. Though the relaxations for the Onam festivities had kindled apprehensions, but things, however, seem to be under control and what was feared has not happened.
