New Education Policy will help make India self-reliant: Union minister

Union Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar on Wednesday said the New Education Policy (NEP) unveiled in 2020 has brought in much-awaited reforms which will be helpful in building an India of 21st century.
Addressing the 9th convocation of Guru Ghasidas Central University at Bilapur in Chhattisgarh, he said the NEP focuses on experiential learning along with regular studies.
The National Education Policy 2020 aims to strengthen experiential learning. It has brought a framework with much-awaited reforms which will prove helpful in crafting 21st century India, he said.
"Benefits of the NEP will be seen as we understand it more closely and implement it on the ground. This policy will prepare our children and youth to build an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-relaint India)," the Union minister said.
He hailed the efforts being made by the Bilaspur-based central university for implementation of the NEP, under which the institute has constituted a task force and signed several MoUs.
On the occasion, 141 students were awarded gold medals for academic excellence, while 81 students were conferred with PhD degrees, a university statement said.
Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey, who is also chancellor of state varsities, Vice-Chancellor of the central university, Prof Alok Kumar Chakrawal, were also present.
