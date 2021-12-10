New Omicron cases in UK nearly double in a day as 249 test positive

-
ALSO READ
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
Nepal imposes ban on entry from 9 countries amid Omicron variant scare
Rajasthan: All nine Omnicron patients test negative for Covid, discharged
New York reports 5 cases of Omicron; tally of new Covid variant in US now 8
Omicron more contagious, less dangerous than Delta: Israeli scientist
-
An additional 249 people have tested positive for the Omicron Covid-19 variant in the UK, which increased the total number of cases with this strain to 817, health authorities confirmed.
Thursday's figure is nearly double of what was reported a day ago (131 cases), reports Xinhua news agency.
In the last 24 hours, the country registered 50,867 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall infection tally to 10,722,083, while 148 new fatalities raised the death toll to 146,592.
At a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Omicron variant's doubling rate could be between two to three days, highlighting just how infectious the new strain is.
The rise in cases of the variant showed it is spreading even faster than Johnson had predicted.
Johnson has announced that the UK will move to "Plan B" restrictions to combat the rapid spread of the Omicron variant this winter.
He has asked people to work from home when possible from December 13 while announcing that face masks would be a legal requirement in "most public indoor" areas such as theatres and cinemas from Friday.
Proof of two vaccine doses or a negative coronavirus test will be necessary for those wanting to enter nightclubs and large venues from next week, Johnson said, adding that people who are contacts of Omicron cases could face daily testing instead of undergoing a period of isolation.
Till date, more than 89 per cent of people aged 12 and over in the country have had their first Covid vaccine dose, and over 81 per cent are fully inculated, according to the latest figures.
Some 37 per cent have received the booster jab.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU