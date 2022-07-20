Bengal logs 2,455 new Covid cases, 6 fatalities; positivity rate at 15.4%

-
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,77,005 on Wednesday as 2,455 more people tested positive for the infection, while six fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 21,294, a health bulletin said.
The state had reported 2,243 cases and six fatalities on the previous day.
The positivity rate stood at 15.47 per cent as 15,870 samples were tested for COVID-19.
The state now has 28,399 active cases, while 20,27,312 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 3,019 in the last 24 hours, it added.
