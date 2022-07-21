Assam reports 830 new Covid-19 infections, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Assam HS Result 2022: Class 12 marks live at results.assam.nic.in
Covid-19 pandemic: Assam reports 4,189 fresh cases and 19 deaths
Covid-19 pandemic: Assam logs 3,677 new cases, 20 more people die
Covid-19 pandemic: Assam reports 1,028 new cases, 18 more deaths
Covid-19 pandemic: Assam logs 267 new cases and 6 more deaths
-
Assam reported 830 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload in the state to 5,243, according to an official bulletin on Wednesday.
With this, the total number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 7,32,492 in Assam.
The new cases were detected after conducting the 7,651 COVID-19 tests in the northeastern state. The daily positivity rate is 10.85 per cent.
According to the health bulletin, a total of 7,19,241 people have so far recovered from COVID-19 disease, including 443 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate is 98.20 per cent in the state.
Assam reported two fresh COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Earlier on July 15, the Cachar district administration of Assam made it mandatory to wear face masks in all offices and public gatherings in the district.
An order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of the district read, "In view of the increasing trend of Covid-19 cases in Cachar district in last one week, the district-specific COVID guidelines are hereby notified and are to be followed by all concerned - All the Officers or Officials within Cachar district are to wear a mandatory face mask in their respective offices or areas (Both Government & Private) while performing regular public services and Covid appropriate behaviour need to be maintained."
All the shop owners or business establishments are to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviours (hand hygiene, face mask, social distancing, no smoking in public places, no spitting in public places) within their jurisdiction.
Meanwhile, India registered 20,557 new infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU