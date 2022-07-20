Delhi reports 686 new Covid cases in a day; positivity rate at 4.74%

-
-
Delhi on Wednesday reported rise in new Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 686 against 585 infection reported on previous day, but there was no fresh death, as per the government health bulletin.
Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has marginally risen to 4.74 per cent, while the number of active cases stands at 2,153, out of which 1,349 patients are being treated in home isolation.
With 573 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,17,215, while the total caseload has jumped to 19,45,664 and the death toll continues at 26,296.
The number of Covid containment zones stands at 185.
A total of 14,475 new tests -- 9,735 RT-PCR and 4,740 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,93,52,350 while 32,469 vaccines were administered - 3,370 first doses, 6,978 second doses, and 22,121 precaution doses.
The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,55,09,646, according to the health bulletin.
