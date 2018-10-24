News digest: Green energy firms, portfolio managers, CBI vs CBI, and more

-
Sebi mulls standardisation for PMS schemes by setting up industry body
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to create an industry body to draw up best practices for portfolio managers and introduce a template to bring uniformity in the way they market their schemes. Read more
Double whammy for renewable sector: Tariff cut and missing financiers
Renewable energy five years ago was seen as a sunrise industry like e-commerce, with start-ups backed by investment funds jumping headlong into business. But now there is a fear of non-performing assets (NPAs) cropping up in the sector. The renewable sector is facing the double whammy of traditional funding sources. Read more
Tata Sons, Singapore Airlines pump Rs 20 bn into Vistara for expansion
Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines have pumped Rs 20 billion into Vistara as the airline charts its expansion plan. This is the largest single dose of equity infusion into the joint venture (JV) since its launch in January 2015. It will help Vistara finance its $3.1 billion (around Rs 220 billion) aircraft order. Read more
CBI vs CBI: Court orders status quo against Asthana; 7-day custody for DSP
A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed the CBI to interrogate in custody for seven days its Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar, who was arrested on Monday in connection with bribery allegations involving its special director Rakesh Asthana. Read more
Tata Consultancy Services is the only Indian company among top 10 firms to get foreign labour certification for the H-1B visas for the fiscal year 2018, according to data from the US Department of Labour. The H-1B visas are the most sought-after among Indian IT professionals. Read more
