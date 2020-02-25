NGT directs Haryana govt to finalise policy on Murthal dhabas by March 31

The Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday directed the government to take remedial measures and finalise a policy by March 31 on operation of roadside eateries in Murthal.

The directions came a day after the (CPCB) told the tribunal that the restaurants in the area have not received nod for functioning and are extracting groundwater without permission.

A bench headed by Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel stated, "The state of may ensure that the points emerging in the report of CPCB are covered by the policy and finalise the policy by March 31."

The tribunal directed the government to also take remedial enforcement measures by conducting a special drive within two months from today. It has also been directed to furnish a status of compliance on April 30.

The CPCB stated that restaurants in Murthal are extracting groundwater without permission. It found serious deficiencies, including unscientific handling of liquid and solid waste and cooking oil during the inspection.