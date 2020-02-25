Paswan welcomes Bihar resolution against NRC and for retaining NPR format

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party founder welcomed on Tuesday the resolution passed by the which stated there is no need for the National Register of Citizens in the state and that the National Population Register exercise should be carried out as per the 2010 format.

"I welcome the Bihar assembly's unanimous resolution that the will not be implemented and that the NPR should be carried out as per the 2010 format.

"I have already said that there is no need to be scared of the NPR, and the Prime Minister has also asserted that there is no proposal for the NRC," Paswan said in a tweet.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said at the assembly earlier in the day that he had asked the Centre to drop "contentious clauses" from National Population Register (NPR) forms and carry out its update the way it was done in 2010.

Kumar's party JD(U) and the LJP are BJP allies in the state.