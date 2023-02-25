JUST IN
Business Standard

NGT forms panel to look into petition claiming illegal manufacture of acid

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a panel to look into a petition, which claims that acid is being illegally manufactured in an Old Delhi neighbourhood in Central district

Topics
National Green Tribunal | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a panel to look into a petition, which claims that acid is being illegally manufactured in an Old Delhi neighbourhood in Central district.

The tribunal was hearing a petition filed by a resident of Gali Kuan Wali, Lal Darwaza, Sirki Walan, which says acid is being illegally manufactured in the locality.

The petition says dangerous fumes are being released as a result of the illegal acid manufacturing, causing damage to the environment and affecting the health of the locals.

"In our view, the grievance at the first instance can be looked into and examined by the local authorities, for the purpose whereof, we constitute a joint committee comprising the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the deputy commissioner of police (north) and the district magistrate (north)," a bench comprising Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A Senthil Vel said.

It added that the DM would be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance.

The committee will look into the complaint, visit the site, collect relevant information and if there is any violation, take appropriate remedial action within two months, the bench said.

"The said committee shall submit an action-taken report within three months," the green panel said.

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 11:48 IST

