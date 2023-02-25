JUST IN
NEP has reoriented education system according to future demands: PM Modi
Business Standard

NEP has reoriented education system according to future demands: PM Modi

The National Education Policy (NEP) has reoriented the country's education system in accordance with the demands of the future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday

Topics
national education policy | Narendra Modi | education system

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI

The National Education Policy (NEP) has reoriented the country's education system in accordance with the demands of the future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Addressing a post-budget webinar, the prime minister said the education system was a victim of "rigidity' earlier.

"The NEP has brought the flexibility and reoriented the education system according to the demands of the future," he said.

Listing the announcements made in the Union Budget for 2023-24, the prime minister outlined the roadmap for making India the skill capital of the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 11:33 IST

