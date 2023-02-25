People buy iPhones, use Internet data, play games & yet oppose property tax

JUST IN
Business Standard

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed surprise at the criticism against the minimal property tax being imposed in the union territory when people here buy iPhones

IANS  |  Jammu 

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Manoj Sinha
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed surprise at the criticism against the minimal property tax being imposed in the union territory when people here buy iPhones, use Internet data and play video games.

While speaking at the launch of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) on Friday, Sinha said that the property tax imposed in Jammu and Kashmir is the lowest in the country and still there is hue and cry over it.

"People buy iphones, use Internet data and play video games. Even those who are capable of paying the taxes don't want to pay."

He said that the amount collected from property tax will be used for welfare and development of the people.

All political parties with the exception of the BJP have opposed the imposition of property tax.

Four former Chief Ministers -- Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mehbooba Mufti -- have called the measure as "anti-people".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 11:02 IST

