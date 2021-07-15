NHRC report on West Bengal post-poll violence recommends CBI probe

Asserting that the situation in is a "manifestation of law of ruler instead of rule of law", an committee probing alleged incidents of post-poll violence in the state, in a report placed before the Calcutta High Court, has recommended a probe into "grievous offences like murder and rape".

The committee, which was formed by the Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairman on a direction by a five- judge bench of the high court, also said that these cases should be tried outside the state.

"The spatio-temporal expanse of violent incidents in the state of reflects the appalling apathy of the state government towards plight of victims.

"The committee has recommended that grievous offences like murder, rape, etc should be handed over to the for investigation and these cases should be tried outside the state," the report, submitted before the court on June 13, said.

A bunch of PILs filed before the high court alleged that people were subjected to assault, made to flee homes, and property were destroyed as a result of post-poll violence in Bengal.

"This was retributive violence by supporters of the ruling party against supporters of the main opposition party," the committee said in its scathing remarks.

"Instead of submitting report in the court, they've leaked it. They should respect the court. If it is not a political vendetta, how can they leak the report? They are maligning people of Bengal," said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on NHRC report on alleged post-poll violence.

#WATCH | PM Modi knows very well that there is no rule of law in UP. So many incidents, from Hathras to Unnao, have taken place. Even journalists are not spared. They are maligning the image of Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/7cODncgD5M — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021

"PM Modi knows very well that there is no rule of law in UP. So many incidents, from Hathras to Unnao, have taken place. Even journalists are not spared. They are maligning the image of Bengal," the CM said.

