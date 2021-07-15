Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Sidhu to work together: Harish Rawat

-
ALSO READ
Hoardings backing Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu come up in Amritsar
Sidhu mocks Punjab govt, asks it to follow AAP's Delhi electricity model
Congress' priorities have nothing to do with people: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Navjot Singh Sidhu to meet Congress panel on Punjab at 11 am today
Whatever decisions Sonia Gandhi takes will be acceptable: Punjab CM
-
Amid infighting in the Congress Punjab unit, the party leadership has now come up with a new formula that will make both Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu to work together.
This was revealed by Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat.
"The party is working on a formula to appoint two working presidents and elections will be fought under the leadership of the Chief Minister," said Rawat.
While no official announcement has been made so far, sources say Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to get the post of party's state head with two working presidents in his team, and Amarinder Singh will lead the party into the elections.
The official announcement is soon going to be made.
Sources said the formula has been devised after the meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and poll strategist Prashant Kishor.
Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has taken up arms against Amarinder Singh, had met party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi in the recent past.
A three-member committee headed by senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, set up to resolve the issues, had submitted its report. Amarinder Singh and Sidhu, among other state leaders, had also met the committee members.
--IANS
miz/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU