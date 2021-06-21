NHRC sets up panel to probe complaints of post-poll violence in WB

-
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has constituted a committee to inquire into the complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal following a Calcutta High Court order in the matter, officials said Monday.
The multi-phase West Bengal Assembly elections in March-April were marred by incidents of post-poll violence.
In a statement, the NHRC said Monday its chairman Justice (retd) Arun Mishra has constituted a committee to "inquire into the complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal, in accordance with the orders of the Calcutta High Court".
Earlier in the day, the Calcutta High Court dismissed a West Bengal government plea for recalling its order that directed the NHRC to examine all cases of alleged human rights violations and during post-poll violence in the state.
The committee, which will start functioning immediately, will be headed by NHRC Member Rajeev Jain.
It will examine the complaints which have already been received by the NHRC or which may be received, the officials said.
The panel shall also point out the "persons, prima-facie, responsible for crime and the officers who maintained calculated silence on the issue", the statement said.
The panel members include, Atif Rasheed, Vice Chairperson, National Commission for Minorities; Rajulben L Desai, Member, National Commission for Women; Santosh Mehra, Director General (Investigation), NHRC; Pradip Kumar Panja, Registrar, West Bengal State Human Rights Commission; Raju Mukherjee, Member Secretary, West Bengal State Legal Services Authority; and Manzil Saini, DIG (Investigation), NHRC, the statement said.
The committee shall also examine the complaints which have been received by the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority and further complaints that may be received by the Authority, it said.
"The cases shall be examined, including by visiting the affected areas and (the committee) shall submit a comprehensive report to the High Court of Calcutta about the present situation and also steps to be taken to ensure confidence of the people that they can peacefully live in their houses and also carry on their occupation or business to earn their livelihood," the statement said.
