NIA conducts raids at multiple places in Kashmir related to terror funding

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at multiple places in Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case.
According to sources on Wednesday, premises of people allegedly involved in anti-national activities are being raided by various teams led by senior officials.
"Raids are going on at Chuttragam in Shopian, Turkwangan, Pattan Town, Baramula and some other places," they said.
Residence of ex-district president of Jamiat Islamia is also being searched. His house is located at Arm Mohalla in Pattan area.
The investigating agency has been working on several inputs for last six months. They gathered information regarding people involved in anti-national and terror activities. Also, opinions were sought from the senior most officials.
Finally, a decision to conduct raids was taken to gather evidence.
NIA has not issued any official statement as of now.
