Indian authorities rescue Pakistani student stranded in war-hit Ukraine

Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a Pakistani student stranded in the war-hit country was rescued by the Indian authorities.

According to sources, Pakistan's Asma Shafique, who was rescued by the Indian authorities, is now en route to Western Ukraine for further evacuation out of the country.

She will be reunited with her family soon, said the sources.

After the Indian authorities rescued her, Shafique expressed her gratitude towards the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their support.

"I want to thank the Indian embassy of Kyiv for supporting us all the way here as we were stuck in a very difficult situation and I also want to thank the Prime Minister of for supporting us. Hope we get home safely because of the Indian embassy," she said.

This is not the first time a foreign was rescued by . Earlier, had evacuated one Bangladeshi national, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), that had later also informed that that one Nepali citizen will be coming on board an Indian flight under Operation Ganga.

Roshan Jha, the first Nepali to have been evacuated from Ukraine by the Indian authorities, had also expressed his gratitude towards the Indian government for their support, reported The Kathmandu Post.

Later, the Indian embassy in Kathmandu had informed that seven more Nepalis were being evacuated by the Indian government from Poland.

Meanwhile, the MEA on Tuesday informed that it had evacuated all Indian students from Ukraine's Sumy.

Under 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indian citizens from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, about 18 thousand Indians have been brought back by special flights so far.

410 Indians were brought back on Tuesday by special Civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries by 2 special civilian flights from Suceava, said the Ministery of Civil Aviation press release.

With this, about 18,000 Indians have been brought back through the special flights which began on February 22, 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)