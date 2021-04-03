NIA custody of police officer Sachin Waze extended till April 7

-
ALSO READ
Explosives scare near Ambani's house: cops looking for other car
Ambani security scare: National Investigation Agency questions club owner
SUV with explosives found near Ambani's house had been stolen: cops
Give probe into car found near Ambani's house to NIA: Fadnavis
Explosives scare near Mukesh Ambani's house: ACP to head probe team
-
A court here on Saturday extended the NIA custody of suspended police officer Sachin Waze till April 7 in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house and businessman Mansukh Hiran's death.
Waze, arrested on March 13, was produced before the special NIA court here after his earlier remand expired.
The National Investigation Agency sought his remand for another six days.
Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, the NIA lawyer, said the agency had recovered incriminating evidence such as digital video recording (DVR) of CCTV footage and laptops and it needed to be examined.
The court after hearing both the sides extended Waze's custody till April 7.
An explosives-laden Scorpio was found near Ambani's residence here on February 25. Mansukh Hiran, who had claimed that the vehicle had been stolen from his possession a week earlier, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU